Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

