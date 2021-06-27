Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.