Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 211,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.