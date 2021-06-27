Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,136 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Shares of BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

