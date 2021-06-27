Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Boise Cascade worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

BCC stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

