Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of United Natural Foods worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

NYSE UNFI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

