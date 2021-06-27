Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Independent Bank Group worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

