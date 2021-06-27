Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

DISCA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

