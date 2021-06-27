Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,850 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

