Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.