Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,118 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ITT worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ITT by 81.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $91.52 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

