Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 252,720 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE HP opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

