Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

WD stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.