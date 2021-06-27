Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,180 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Loews worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

