Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

WSM opened at $159.25 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

