Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 52,279 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,279 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Range Resources worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.