Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.