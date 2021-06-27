Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 65,157 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,157 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

HBAN stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

