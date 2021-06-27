Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 700,437 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

