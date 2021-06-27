Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,253 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

