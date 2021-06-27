Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $8.78 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 431,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.