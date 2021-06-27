Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of The J. M. Smucker worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

