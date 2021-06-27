Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

