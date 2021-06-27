Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.