Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

