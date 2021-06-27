BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4,486.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.