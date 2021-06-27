Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Broadcom worth $218,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.9% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 227,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Limited raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gemsstock Limited now owns 44,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.15 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

