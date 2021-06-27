Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

NYSE ADC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 2,104,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,374. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

