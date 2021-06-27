Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

