Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.55. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 2,647,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

