Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $139.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.86 million and the highest is $139.68 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $117.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $575.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $162.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

