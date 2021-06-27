Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.60. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. 11,138,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

