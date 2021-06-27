Brokerages Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.36 on Friday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 437,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.