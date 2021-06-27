Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report sales of $823.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $832.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 512.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

