Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.68. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

