Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.02. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

