Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

AMRN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 20.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

