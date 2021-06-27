Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUV. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. 6,828,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,016. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.