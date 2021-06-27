Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.84 Million

Analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report sales of $266.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.28 million and the lowest is $247.87 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.10 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 349,810 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.