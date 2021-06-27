Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,176,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,684. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.37. KBR has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

