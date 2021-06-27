Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

NYSE OC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

