Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

