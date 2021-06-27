Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.29. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.