Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.