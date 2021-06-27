Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.