Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Brunswick worth $66,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Brunswick by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

