Bytom Price Tops $0.0591 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $85.07 million and $20.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00383994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011131 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,686,911,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,626,844 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

