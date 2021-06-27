Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on COG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 11,608,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.