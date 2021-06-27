Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 11% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 11% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $93,508.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

