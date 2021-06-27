Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.19% of Cardtronics worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cardtronics by 507.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 213,700 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 1,286.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 257,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.