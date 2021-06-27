CargoX Trading Down 37.8% This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $41.17 million and approximately $109,371.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars.

